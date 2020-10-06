Fans will be allowed at UTEP basketball games this season, but capacity likely to be capped at 3,000

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - It appears UTEP will allow fans to attend home basketball games this season, but at a reduced capacity.

UTEP says re-seating of the Don Haskins Center will commence on Oct. 19 in anticipation of the 2020-21 UTEP men's and women's basketball seasons, which are set to begin on Nov. 25.

Social distancing will be implemented in the venue, and the Haskins Center will have a reduced capacity this winter.

The revised seating capacity, likely between 2,500 and 3,000 spectators for each home game, will be announced at a later date. The facility seats just under 12,000 capacity for basketball.

The reseating will take place over two weeks, beginning on Oct. 19 and concluding by Oct. 30.

Members of the Miner Athletic Club and Eisenberg Family Ticket Office will reach out to season ticket holders by phone and email this week to schedule reseating appointments.

If fans do not select seats during their designated appointment time, every effort will be made to place them as close to their original seats as possible.

All UTEP men's and women's basketball home games will feature reserved seating this season so Covid-19 safety protocols can be followed.

There will be no general admission seating.

Depending on seating inventory and availability, five-game mini plans and single-game tickets will go on sale in November.

Similar to UTEP football, all UTEP basketball tickets and parking passes are now digital.

Fans interested in purchasing new season tickets can submit their request online at www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets, and they will be contacted by a member of the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office.