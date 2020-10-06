UTEP’s Dana Dimel looks ahead to Conference USA opener at Louisiana Tech

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners know nothing comes easy especially in 2020.

UTEP enters Conference USA play with a 3-1 record, their best overall record in 10 years.

However, the Miners' toughest games are still ahead of them.

UTEP will hit the road to take on Louisiana Tech Saturday, a team that was co-division champions a season ago.

The Bulldogs will enter Saturday's contest with an overall record of 2-1.

La Tech suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of a BYU team that at the time was ranked #22 in the country.

Coach Dimel says his team is ready for the challenge ahead.

"It's unbelievable for the confidence right now," Dimel said. "We talk a lot about expecting to win and I think our team's really starting to get some confidence now 3-1 we're going into this weekend against a really good opponent, but I feel like our team's really comfortable with what they have to put out there on the field."

Following the game against La Tech, UTEP will return home to the Sun Bowl to take on Southern Miss. on October 17.