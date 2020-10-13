UTEP looks to rebound against Southern Miss

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - It wasn't the start of Conference USA play that the UTEP Miners were hoping for, but a lot was learned.

Following a 21-17 loss to Louisiana Tech on Saturday, the Miners now turn their attention to Southern Miss.

The Golden Eagles will a pay a visit to the Sun Bowl this Saturday.

It will be UTEP's first home game in conference play and they're looking to get their first win on conference.

UTEP enters Saturday's game with a 3-2 record, while Southern Miss sits at 1-3.

The Golden Eagles do have victory in conference play having defeated North Texas, 41-31 back on October 3.

UTEP head coach, Dana Dimel, knows the challenges that awaits his squad when the Golden Eagles come to town.

"A lot more optimism heading into the matchup," Dimel said. "Still a ton of respect for Southern miss, they're the same football team they were last year. Lots of good players, they'll be very, very solid in every aspect of what they do on their football team. Especially on offense, a big challenge for us this weekend but again we've raised our level of play so the expectations for us to be competitive and have a chance to win this game are right there."

Kickoff is Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sun Bowl.

The game will also be televised on ESPN 2.