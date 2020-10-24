Methodical strategy has UTEP deadlocked 14-14 at half with Charlotte on the road

UTEP

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - UTEP entered Saturday's contest Charlotte as 15-point underdogs, but the Miners have quickly bucked that notion in the first half.

Charlotte and UTEP entered the halftime period tied at 14-14, and if anything UTEP should have the lead.

The Miners fell into a quick 7-0 hole after Gavin Hardison was intercepted on UTEP's opening drive, setting up great field position for the 49ers. Charlotte's Aaron McCallister punched it in a few plays later.

UTEP responded later in the 1st on a 2-yard touchdown run by Deion Hankins. Hankins finished the half with 66 yards rushing.

After both teams traded punts, UTEP came up with a 13-play 98-yard drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Ronald Awatt.

As Charlotte tried to move the ball down the field before the half, UTEP's Justin Prince intercepted QB Chris Reynolds at midfield but the play was negated due to a UTEP offsides penalty. Charlotte scored five plays later.