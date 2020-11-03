UTEP football game Saturday canceled due to a lack of healthy Florida International players

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - Per a news release from Florida International, this Saturday's UTEP vs. FIU game has been canceled.

In the statement released by FIU, the game is being called off due to a lack of healthy scholarship football players at Florida International.

The game will not be made up, as the Miners already have two postponed games and only two available weekends in December before the conference championship game.

The first priority is to play Conference USA divisional opponents. FIU and UTEP are in opposite divisions.

This is the second straight week UTEP has had a game postponed or canceled, as UTEP's game last weekend vs. North Texas was postponed after the Mean Green opted not travel to El Paso out of safety concerns.

"We knew entering into this most uncertain season that there was a possibility of some games being postponed or cancelled," said UTEP Athletic Director Jim Senter. "We've gone through a rough stretch, but are hopeful that we'll come out of it strong and be able to get some games in over the next month."

UTEP has said that all season ticket holders and single-game ticket holders will be contacted within the coming days regarding refund options.

The Miners now will turn their attention to their next scheduled game on November 14th at UT-San Antonio. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Mountain time, and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.