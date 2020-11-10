UTEP’s next game vs. UAB moved to Midland over virus concerns

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP’s upcoming football game against UAB is being moved from the Sun Bowl to Grande Stadium in Midland because of concern among UAB officials about the recent surge in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in El Paso.

The game has also been moved up one day to Friday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. MT/11 a.m. CT and will be played with no fans in attendance.

“We feel hosting UAB in Midland will give us the best opportunity to get on the field and compete,” UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said in a statement Tuesday. “While we are disappointed that we will not be playing in front of our home crowd, we are looking forward to the opportunity to play the game at Grande Stadium.”

UTEP (3-3) has already seen two games, against Southern Mississippi and North Texas, postponed due to the virus. Last week's game against Florida International was canceled altogether.

UAB (4-3) hosts North Texas (2-3) this Saturday ahead of playing the Miners.