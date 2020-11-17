UTEP women hoops opens season against rival NMSU, will face modified C-USA schedule during pandemic

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP women’s basketball team will start its season at home on Nov. 25 against regional rival New Mexico State University.

The Miners will play 24 total games, including 13 home contests.

Both the Miners men’s and women’s teams released their schedules on Tuesday.

The Miner women will be home for four of their six non-conference games. That includes a rematch with NMSU on Dec. 2 and contests against Incarnate Word (Nov. 28) and Sam Houston State (Dec. 13). UTEP’s non-conference road games will be at Utah State (Dec. 13) and Northern Arizona (Dec. 17).

During the Conference USA season, the women will face a modified schedule that is designed to increase safety during the pandemic.

They will play two games per visit at four select C-USA schools and will host four teams for a two-game series. Teams will also have a home-and-home with a designated rival.

The UTEP women’s team will open C-USA play by hosting Southern Miss on Jan. 1-2 before traveling to take on Rice on Jan. 8-9 in Houston.

The Miners will host North Texas (Jan. 15-16) and then will travel to Louisiana Tech (Jan. 22-23).

UTEP will have a home-and-home series with UT-San Antonio Jan. 28 in El Paso and then Jan. 30 in San Antonio.

UTEP will face Alabama-Birmingham at home on Feb. 5-6 and Florida International Feb. 12-13 in Miami.

Florida Atlantic will face the Miner women in El Paso on Feb. 19-20.

The regular season will wrap up on Feb. 26-27 with a road trip to Charlotte.

Last season, the Miners’ women team posted a 16-14 overall record and was 8-10 in C-USA play.

Season tickets are available and cost $65 for adults and $40 for youth (ages 3-12). New this year, fans will be able purchase a five-game flex plan for $30 which allows individuals to pick any five games. Single game tickets are also available for $8 for adults and $5 for youth (3-12).

Information: (915) 747-UTEP (8837) or utepminers.com/tickets.