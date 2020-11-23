UTEP men’s, women’s hoops team to play before no fans at this week’s home games

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP men’s and women’s basketball teams will play its early-season home games in front of no fans.

UTEP President Heather Wilson and Athletics Director Jim Senter made the announcement Monday evening.

The UTEP women will host New Mexico State University at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and Incarnate Word at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The men will host UT-Permian Basin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Only coaches, student-athletes, support staff, officials, medical personnel and media with a working function will be allowed into this week’s games at the Don Haskins Center.

All season ticket holders and single-game ticket holders will be contacted in the next few days about refund options.