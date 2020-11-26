UTEP men add 6-9 swingman with big wingspan, ‘high ceiling’ for 2021-22 season

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP men’s basketball team announced Tuesday the signing of a 6-foot-9 swingman from Canada.

Khalfani Hill, a guard and forward from Toronto, signed a letter of intent to play basketball with the Miners starting in the 2021-22 season.

Hill averaged a double-double (22.0 points per game and 10.0 rebounds per game) last year with Crawford Adventist Academy.

Hill will play will play for Excel Hoops Prep in Brampton, Ontario this season. Excel is part of the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association, which is considered Ontario’s premier development league.

A notable product of the OSBA is Luguentz Dort, who played his college basketball at Arizona State. Dort had a breakout season with the Oklahoma City Thunder this past year.

UTEP coach Rodney Terry said Hill has grown six inches in the past few years and has a 7-foot-2 wingspan, which makes him a versatile and skilled defender.

Terry said Hill “has a high ceiling and the ability to affect the game in a variety of ways.”