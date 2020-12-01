UTEP postpones Thursday hoops with Arizona Christian, to play Sul Ross State on Saturday

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP men’s basketball game against Arizona Christian that was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed.

The men’s team will next be in action when it hosts Sul Ross State on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s game will be played with no fans in attendance in an effort to help curb the surge of Covid-19 in the Borderland.

Fans can watch the game on television on the El Paso Las Cruces CW channel 7.2.