UTEP’s final football game moved from El Paso to Denton on Dec. 11

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP will not have any more home football games during what has been a strange season full of Covid-19 crowd restrictions and canceled games.

The Miners’ final game against North Texas will be played Friday, Dec. 11, at Apogee Stadium in Denton.

The game was originally scheduled for the Sun Bowl on Oct. 31, but was first postponed to Saturday, Dec. 12, and now moved across the state.

The game will be live streamed on ESPN3. Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on ESPN 600 El Paso.

All UTEP season ticket holders and single-game ticket holders will be contacted about refund options.