UTEP men add final nonconference home game vs. Our Lady of the Lake

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP men’s basketball team has added its final nonconference home game.

The Miners will host Our Lady of the Lake at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, at the Don Haskins Center.

A determination on whether fans will be permitted will be made at a later time. The game can be heard on the radio on 600 ESPN El Paso.

Following this game, UTEP will open Conference USA play at Southern Mississippi on Jan. 1-2, while its conference home openers will be on Jan. 8-9 against Rice.

Our Lady of the Lake has three El Paso players on its reserve roster – Colby Borak (Franklin HS), Elijah Davis (Pebble Hills HS) and Diego Torres (Socorro HS).

Our Lady of the Lake is a Catholic university in San Antonio. It competes athletically in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics or NAIA.