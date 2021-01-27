UTEP Miners unveil their 2021 football schedule

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP officials along with Conference USA have revealed the complete 2021 football schedule for the Miners, it was announced by the league office on Wednesday.

The 2021 slate features six home games, including contests against Bethune-Cookman, New Mexico, Old Dominion, Louisiana Tech, UTSA and Rice. UTEP will also face off against a pair of Mountain West opponents in Boise State and New Mexico.

The schedule also marks the return of the Battle of I-10 with the Miners scheduled to travel to Las Cruces, N.M., to face off against NM State on Aug. 28 to kick off the 2021 season. The game will mark the 98th meeting in the Battle of I-10 with UTEP leading the all-time series, 57-38-2, over the Aggies.

“We are excited at the prospect of playing a complete 12-game schedule for the 2021 season after a tumultuous 2020 campaign,” head coach Dana Dimel said. “We have a fantastic home schedule this fall and we can’t wait to get to work preparing for the 2021 season. We are excited to renew rivalries with two teams this program is very familiar with in Boise State and New Mexico, a couple of former WAC opponents. It’s also nice to have eight games scheduled in the state of Texas or New Mexico that our fans will have the opportunity to see.”

Following the season opener, UTEP host Bethune-Cookman in the 2021 home opener at Sun Bowl Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, in what will be the first of six home games during the season.

On Sept. 11, the Miners hit the road for a non-conference game against Mountain West foe Boise State before enjoying the first of two bye weeks the week of Sept. 18.

UTEP returns home on Sept. 25 to host New Mexico in a non-conference matchup in the first meeting of a home-and-home series that will see the Miners travel to face UNM in 2022. The last time the Miners faced the Lobos was in the 2014 season opener in Albuquerque. UTEP defeated New Mexico, 31-24, top open that season on its way to an appearance in the New Mexico Bowl.

The series between UTEP and New Mexico is the second-longest in school history (78 games) next to NM State. New Mexico leads the series, 43-32-3. The Miners and the Lobos were joint members of the WAC from 1968-98.

After concluding non-conference play in the month of September, UTEP will step into Conference USA action by hosting East Division foe Old Dominion on Oct. 2 in El Paso. The Miners and Monarchs have only faced off three times previously with the last meeting coming in 2016 at home, which resulted in a 31-21 victory for ODU. Old Dominion leads the all-time series, 2-1, with UTEP’s lone victory being a 42-35 win in the first-ever meeting in 2014.

UTEP will then travel to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to take on Southern Miss Oct. 9 before hosting Louisiana Tech in the Sun Bowl on Oct. 16. The Miners did not face the Golden Eagles during the 2020 season due to a COVID-19 cancellation, while LA Tech defeated UTEP, 21-17, last season in Ruston.

The Miners will enjoy a second bye week on Oct. 23 before crossing back over to the East Division for a road contest at Florida Atlantic (Oct. 30) the following week. UTEP last faced the Owls back-to-back seasons in 2015-16. The two teams have split the series with UTEP winning the first-ever meeting, 27-17, in El Paso. In 2016, Florida Atlantic claimed a 35-31 victory over the Miners in Boca Raton.

The month of November will feature three games in the state of Texas, including opening the month with UTEP facing off against Conference USA foe UTSA on Nov. 6 at the Sun Bowl. The following week, the Miners will travel to take on North Texas on Nov. 13 before hosting Rice on Nov. 20 in El Paso.

The 2021 regular-season finale is slated for Nov. 27 when the Miners travel to Birmingham to face the UAB Blazers in road action.

It is important to note that all games are subject to date changes and some dates are expected to move in the coming weeks in order to accommodate national television. A schedule of televised games will be released at a later date.

Conference USA’s 17th annual Championship Game, pitting the champions of the East and West Divisions, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4.

SEASON TICKETS

Individuals will have the opportunity to renew or request UTEP Football season tickets for the 2021 campaign beginning on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 3. As an added bonus, fans who renew their season tickets on Feb. 3 or make a deposit toward new season tickets will receive a $5 discount off each ticket purchased. This is a one day only offer.

Beginning on Feb. 3, fans will have until April 2 to renew their season tickets by paying in full or enrolling in a payment plan (up to 7 months). Fans interested in purchasing new season tickets from Feb. 3 to April 2 can simply make a deposit of $25 per seat. Individuals who put down a deposit will be able to select their seats before season tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 12.

The 2021 season ticket renewals will be based off 2019 seat locations (pre-Covid-19) and season ticket holders in 2019 and 2020 will have the opportunity to renew. Renewals and new deposits are accepted over the phone by calling (915) 747-UTEP or visiting UTEPMiners.com/Tickets.

2021 UTEP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 28 at NM State

Sept. 4 Bethune-Cookman

Sept. 11 at Boise State

Sept. 18 BYE

Sept. 25 New Mexico

Oct. 2 Old Dominion*

Oct. 9 at Southern Miss*

Oct. 16 Louisiana Tech*

Oct. 23 BYE

Oct. 30 at Florida Atlantic*

Nov. 6 UTSA*

Nov. 13 at North Texas*

Nov. 20 Rice*

Nov. 27 at UAB*

Home games in BOLD

*Conference USA game