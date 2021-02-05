UTEP volleyball games against Southern Miss postponed due to Covid-19 case

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - It's been nearly four months since the UTEP volleyball last played a match

The return to the court will have to wait a little longer after a positive case of Covid-19 on UTEP's team.

UTEP announced Friday that Sunday and Monday's matches against Southern Miss have been postponed due to the positive case and subsequent contract tracing within the Miners’ program.

The Miners were supposed to begin Conference USA play against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

It's been a strange season for the Miners so far because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

UTEP was able to play 7 matches in the fall, four of those matches counted towards their record.

The Miners are currently 2-2 on the season, but they haven't played a game since October.

UTEP’s next scheduled matches are in Birmingham, Ala., where the Miners will take on the UAB Blazers Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.

Senior outside hitter Cheyenne Jones’s Senior Day will be moved to a later date.



All tickets for this weekend’s matches will be valid for the rescheduled match dates.

Fans who have any questions are asked to call the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office at (915) 747-UTEP or email tickets@utep.edu.