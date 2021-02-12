UTEP extends win streak to 8; Miners roll past FIU, 76-64

UTEP

MIAMI, Florida - There is no slowing down the UTEP Miners, not even a trip across the country to the Sunshine State.

Friday, the UTEP women's basketball team extended their win streak to 8 straight victories.

The Miners defeated the Florida International University Panthers by a final score of 76-64.

UTEP controlled the majority of the game taking a 37-31 lead at halftime.

Anytime the Panthers would inch closer to try and tie the game, UTEP was quick to respond and would pull away.

UTEP's Isis Lopes lead the way in scoring for the Miners putting up 22 points.

UTEP's overall record improves to 13-5, 10-3 in Conference USA play.

They're currently in second place of the Conference USA west division standings.

The Miners will now look to extend their win streak to nine when they face the FIU Panthers again on Saturday.

Tipoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 12 p.m. MT. in Miami, Florida.