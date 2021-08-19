UTEP men’s hoops finalizes 2021-22 schedule

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - Head coach Joe Golding announced the complete 2021-22 UTEP men’s basketball schedule on Thursday.

The Golding era will commence on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Western New Mexico in the Haskins Center on the newly designed floor.

UTEP will then renew its rivalry at NM State in the Battle of I-10 for the first time in two years on Nov. 13.

“We have set up a very exciting and challenging schedule for this upcoming season,” Golding said. “We will be tested in nonconference play each night we take the court that will prepare us for conference play. I look forward to the challenging Conference USA schedule. We have the upmost respect for every player and coach in this league. I’m also looking forward to playing at home in the Don in front of the best fans in the country! We will need Miner Nation there to defend home court this season. The players and myself can’t wait for November 9 to get here!”

The Miners will play a total of 17 home games – eight nonconference and nine Conference USA contests.

Following its matchup against the Aggies, UTEP will host Northern New Mexico on Nov. 16.

UTEP will play three games in the Golden Turkey Classic.

The Miners will play at Pacific (Nov. 19) and will then return to the Sun City to host UC Riverside (Nov. 22) and Florida A&M the night before Thanksgiving on Nov. 24.

The Miners and Aggies’ second rivalry contest is set for Friday, Dec. 3 in the Haskins Center.

UTEP will then hit the road for a pair of games.

The first will be against Big 12 power Kansas on Dec. 7 in Kansas City, Mo., and the second at rival New Mexico on Dec. 12.

UTEP will host McNeese State on Dec. 16 prior to the return of the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational.

The Miners will open the 59th annual invitational against NC Central on Dec. 21, and will then play the winner of the Bradley-Sam Houston State game on Dec. 22 before league play.

The Miners will open C-USA action at UAB on Dec. 30 and at Middle Tennessee on New Year’s Day.

The first conference home games are against LA Tech (Jan. 6) and Southern Miss (Jan. 8).

UTEP’s remaining home league games are against UTSA (Jan. 20), Florida Atlantic (Jan. 27), FIU (Jan. 29), Marshall (Feb. 13), UAB (Feb. 26), Rice (March 3) and North Texas (March 5).

The remaining road games are at Charlotte (Jan. 13), Old Dominion (Jan. 15), UTSA (Jan. 23), North Texas (Feb. 3), Rice (Feb. 5), LA Tech (Feb. 17) and Southern Miss (Feb. 19).

UTEP will have a pair of byes on Feb. 10 and Feb. 24.

The 2022 C-USA Tournament is set for March 8-12, 2022 and will be held in The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Game times, and streaming/television coverage will be announced at a later date.

Returning for the Miners is the team’s leading scorer Souley Boum. The Oakland, Calif., product averaged 18.8 points per game, while ranking third in the league. Boum was named to the All-C-USA third team after leading the conference in made free throws (130).

He also ranked eighth in free-throw shooting percentage (81.2).

Also returning is the team’s leading assists leader Jamal Bieniemy.

The 6-5 point guard dished out 4.0 dimes per game, ranking sixth in C-USA.

The strong backcourt also features returnees Christian Agnew (6.1 ppg) and Keonte Kennedy (8.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg).

Tydus Verhoeven is also making his return to the Sun City in the frontcourt.

The 6-9 forward led the Miners is field goal percentage (62.7), offensive boards (47) and blocked shots (21).

Since Golding’s hire, the Miners have signed four new players – junior college transfers Bonke Maring (Blinn College) and Jorell Saterfield (Ranger College), freshman point guard from France Kezza Giffa, and Georgetown transfer Jamari Sibley.



SEASON TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Fans can purchase UTEP men’s basketball season tickets by calling the Eisenberg FamilyTicket Office at (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or in person (Brumbelow Building on UTEP campus, 201 Glory Road) Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.