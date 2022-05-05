U.T. System Board of Regents approves contract extensions, salary increases for UTEP football coach Dana Dimel & volleyball coach Ben Wallis

EL PASO, Texas - The U.T. System Board of Regents approved contract extensions and salary increases for UTEP football coach Dana Dimel and volleyball coach Ben Wallis on Thursday.

Dimel and Wallis will also receive salary increases following highly successful 2021 seasons leading their respective programs.

“Continuity in coaching staffs are a huge deal in building a successful sports program,” UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “I am delighted to offer additional contract years for both Coach Dimel and Coach Wallis. They have both earned these extensions and salary increases. While these salary increases do not place them at the top of Conference USA, they represent our appreciation for a job well done and signal our desire to continually invest in each of them and ensure that they continue leading Miner football and volleyball.”

Dimel was awarded a two-year contract extension.

His annual base salary will jump from $700,000 to $800,000 for calendar year 2022, and increase by $25,000 each successive year until 2024.

Dimel can earn additional compensation for leading the UTEP football team to a Conference USA championship, a bowl game, and wins over Power Five opponents.

His contract also includes performance incentives for being named Conference USA Coach of the Year, for every season with seven wins or more, and for team academic excellence.

The UTEP football team posted its first winning season (7-6) in seven years in 2021, while earning a berth in the PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to lead the UTEP football program as we annually strive to achieve bowl eligibility and compete for championships,” Dimel said.

Wallis received a three-year extension through the 2026 season. His annual base salary will increase from $90,000 to $125,000 this year, as he will also oversee the fledgling Miner Beach Volleyball program.

Wallis can earn additional compensation for leading the UTEP volleyball team to a Conference USA championship and postseason play.

His contract also includes performance incentives for being named Conference USA Coach of the Year, for every postseason win, and for team academic excellence.

The Miner volleyball team fashioned the highest win percentage in school history (.750) with a 24-8 record in 2021, while advancing to postseason play for the first time and reaching the semifinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC).

“For the administration to invest in me and our staff and offer an extension to keep us here for the better part of the next five years, I’m thankful and beyond that, excited,” Wallis said. “We’re excited about the way this program is moving, and we’re excited about the support this city has given us.”