Southern Utah head coach makes fiery comments at UTEP, El Paso ahead of tomorrow’s game

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Southern Utah University football head coach DeLane Fitzgerald had some fiery comments about UTEP, El Paso, and Ciudad Juárez ahead of his team's game against UTEP on Saturday.

Fitzgerald was on the Thunderbird Coaches Show on YouTube when he talked about UTEP being a rebuilding program.

"It's hard to call it a rebuild. It's a build. 'Re' what? 'Re' means at once upon a time they were good. Somebody gotta tell me what time that was."

"They'll have 20... 25,000 people in a stadium that seats 52,000."

Fitzgerald later spoke on El Paso and Ciudad Juárez as well, saying he had heard El Paso called a "vacation destination."

"Maybe Friday evening we'll lay on the beach chairs and overlook Juárez, heard that's a beautiful city also," Fitzgerald added, while laughing.

UTEP and Southern Utah will face off in the Miners' home opener on Saturday night at 7 PM.