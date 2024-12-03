Skip to Content
UTEP

Remembering Dana Dimel; a look back at Dimel’s time at UTEP

By
New
Published 11:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP community is mourning the loss of former UTEP head football coach Dana Dimel.

Dimel died Tuesday at the age of 62.

The news was confirmed on social media by Dimel's agent who said Dimel died in his sleep.

Dimel was the head coach of the Miner for six seasons from 2018 to 2023.

His overall record at UTEP was 20-49.

Dimel was currently serving as an offensive assistant coach at Illinois.

ABC-7 takes a look back at Dimel's career at UTEP and the impact he had on the program.

Article Topic Follows: UTEP

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content