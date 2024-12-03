Remembering Dana Dimel; a look back at Dimel’s time at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP community is mourning the loss of former UTEP head football coach Dana Dimel.

Dimel died Tuesday at the age of 62.

The news was confirmed on social media by Dimel's agent who said Dimel died in his sleep.

Dimel was the head coach of the Miner for six seasons from 2018 to 2023.

His overall record at UTEP was 20-49.

Dimel was currently serving as an offensive assistant coach at Illinois.

ABC-7 takes a look back at Dimel's career at UTEP and the impact he had on the program.