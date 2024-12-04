UTEP Study shows influence of first drug experience on addiction

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- UTEP announced a study that was completed, stating the propensity to drug addiction starts with the first drug experience.

Consuming the additive substance mostly starts with an unpleasant experience, like a needle, inhaling smoke, etc.

Those distasteful experience, known as adverse cues, and our initial reactions to them are important to understanding who will become an addict, says Travis Moschak, a UTEP biologist and Ph.d.

The study found widely varying responses in rats, revealing that individual reactions to the unpleasant aspects of drug consumption can be important in determining susceptibility to addiction.

The rats were given the opportunity to self administer small doses of cocaine, and afterwards, given a small dose of quinine, a bitter substance safe for rats. There were three distinct responses.

The first group responded strongly to the quinine, and stopped administering cocaine, which can be compared to the experience of a person who tries a drug, has a negative experience, and never does it again.

The second group started consuming the cocaine in low doses, but slowly increased their dosage, indicating that the quinine did not deter them enough to stop.

A third, unexpected group began the study with heavy cocaine consumption but then gradually leveled off.

“This is a fascinating study with great potential to help us better understand and address drug abuse in people,” said Robert Kirken, Ph.D., dean of the College of Science. “With further study, this research could lead to better ways to prevent and treat addiction.”