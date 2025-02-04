Skip to Content
UTEP launches Gold Standard Giving Society

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP announced the launch of the Gold Standard Giving Society, composed of committed donors who provide support to the athletics department.

Membership is based on multi-year commitment of $30,000 or more.

Members will receive a unique, personalized relationship with UTEP athletics, including invitations to exclusive events, priority access, and other benefits.

Since fall 2024, 28 members of Gold Standard have donated over $10 million to support UTEP athletics.

