UTEP announces Golden Standard Giving Society for athletic department

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP has announced a new membership for their top donors who give contributions in ways different than ticket purchases.

The Golden Standard Giving Society is a membership that you can join if you donate $30,000 or more over a three year period. The membership gets you access to away game travel, sideline access, and exclusive events.

"it's one thing for people to do things that are transactional in nature. It's another thing for them to say, let me go above and beyond and really give philanthropically, right. With no real benefits. And so we want to find ways, when people do that, to say thank you," said UTEP Athletic Director Jim Senter.

