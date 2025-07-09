Community Champions: UTEP’s Tyrone McDuffie goes above & beyond on the field and in the community

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP offensive lineman Tyrone McDuffie has always been a fan of the Miners.

It all started at an early age when he and his family would attend UTEP football games.

The Parkland grad was one of the best high school players from El Paso in the class of 2023.

McDuffie signed with Colorado out of high school, but he never got to play a single down for the Buffaloes.

A coaching change at Colorado led to Deion Sanders becoming the football team's head coach.

Sanders immediately rescinded scholarships that had been granted by the previous coaching staff, McDuffie's scholarship was one of them.

However, UTEP was ready to welcome him back with open arms.

"It wasn't easy obviously, and losing something like that that you deeply care about it can change your way of going about football," McDuffie said. "But coming to UTEP, I remember getting a call from the late Dana Dimel and he told me you still have an opportunity to play football here, and I just took that and went with it, and I wouldn't take it for granted."

When McDuffie entered year two at UTEP there was another coaching change, but this time he got a chance to prove himself:

"Coach Walden came here year one, and he gave all of us an opportunity, me included an opportunity to still have a chance to play here," McDuffie said.

McDuffie saw action on special teams last season, and this year he has a chance to earn a starting spot.

"My transition from my freshman season to now, I like to say it's a whole different Tyrone McDuffie. It's awesome," McDuffie said.

But what hasn't changed for McDuffie is his passion to serve his community.

McDuffie was named the "Miner Man of the Year" for all of his community service projects.

"It's not just me winning that award, it's the El Paso community helping me win that award," McDuffie said. "It's me going out there advocating, doing community service and just showing my heart and love for the city that I'm from."

For all his accomplishments and for his service to the community, Tyrone McDuffie is this week's Community Champion.

The Miners kickoff the 2025 season August 30 at Utah State.

The team's home opener is September 6 against UT Martin.