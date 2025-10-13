Moving on up! UTEP volleyball ranked #20 in RPI rankings

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP volleyball team continues to climb the national rankings.

Monday, the team moved up five spaces to #20 in the RPI rankings.

Last week the Miners were ranked #25.

It was the first time the Miners have ever been ranked nationally in program history.

UTEP also picked up 6 votes in the AVCA coaches poll.

The Miners have had a stellar season as they remain undefeated in conference play, 6-0.

Their overall record is 16-2.

UTEP is coming off a two game sweep on the road over rival New Mexico State.

The Miners return home to Club Memorial on October 17–18 to host Louisiana Tech.

Friday's game begins at 6 p.m., while Saturday's game starts at noon.

Friday will feature Alumni Weekend festivities, followed by a Pink Out match on Saturday in support of breast cancer awareness.