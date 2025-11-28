Season recap with UTEP head football coach Scotty Walden

EL PASO, Texas - As the UTEP Miners prepare for their final game of the season, ABC-7 sits down for a one-on-one interview with UTEP head football coach Scotty Walden.

The team will wrap up the season on the road Saturday against the Delaware Blue Hens.

The Miners are currently 2-9 on the season, 1-6 in Conference USA play.

Coach Walden is in year 2 as head coach of the Miners.

He'll either end the season with three wins, which was the same number of wins during his first year at UTEP, or he'll the end season with just two victories.

Walden spoke about the improvements he's seen from his first season at UTEP to his second season.

He also spoke about the challenges that lay ahead for the program.