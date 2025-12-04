UTEP volleyball falls to North Carolina in first round of NCAA Tournament

MADISON, Wisconsin - The UTEP Miners' run in the NCAA Tournament came to an abrupt end Thursday night in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Miners fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first round of the Tournament 3 sets to 1.

The Miners came out strong winning the first set, 26-24.

However, the Tar Heels rebounded with a dominate victory in the second set, 25-11.

North Carolina would continue to outplay the Miners in the third set as the the Tar Heels would win the third set 25-18.

UTEP had their backs against the wall as they needed to win the 4th set in order to force a 5th set.

In the 4th, the Miners tied the match at 19 before North Carolina would break away to win the 4th set 25-21.

This was UTEP's second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Miners will end their season with an overall record of 25-5.