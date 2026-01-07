Limited-edition Paydirt Pete bobblehead released for National Bobblehead Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is celebrating National Bobblehead Day by unveiling an officially licensed UTEP Paydirt Pete Bobblehead.

The museum is offering Miner fans an opportunity to purchase one of the limited-edition bobbleheads. A museum spokesperson says that only 2,026 Paydirt Pete bobbleheads will be sold, and that each will be individually numbered. The bobblehead is available for pre-order now. They are expected to ship in May.

A spokesperson for UTEP Athletics says the university is thrilled to have Paydirt Pete honored on National Bobblehead Day.

"We are thrilled that the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has produced a bobblehead of our iconic mascot, Paydirt Pete. We're always excited to place new and innovative products into the marketplace that our fans can enjoy.” UTEP Athletics

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and first opened in 2019. The organization not only honors the history of bobbleheads by displaying thousands at its museum, but also produces specialty and customizable bobbleheads for sale nationwide.

"We’re excited to be unveiling this new Texas at El Paso bobblehead in conjunction with National Bobblehead Day,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We know how passionate Texas at El Paso alumni, fans, students, faculty, and staff are about their school and bobbleheads, so we expect these bobbleheads to be extremely popular."