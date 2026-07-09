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Community Champions: UTEP’s Michael Kpomassy headed to World Athletics U20 Outdoor Championships

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Published 9:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP track and field athlete, Michael Kpomassy is making history.

The freshman shot putter will represent the USA, and also UTEP at the prestigious 2026 World Athletics U20 Outdoor Championships.

The event will take place August 5-9, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Kpomassy qualified for the meet back in June after he threw a personal-best 19.99 meters (65-7) at the 2026 USA Track & Field U20 Outdoor Championships.

Kpomassy has had a stellar freshman season with the Miners.

He made headlines when he became the first men’s shot putter to win gold in Conference USA, hurling 17.94 meters (59-10.25).

He was also the first UTEP shot putter since 1996 to snag a gold medal in the event. 

For all his accomplishments, Kpomassy is this week's Community Champion.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

Article Topic Follows: UTEP

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Adrian Ochoa

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