As more unmarried couples buy homes, financial conversations are becoming essential

Owning a home is still a big part of the American dream. Getting there, however, looks very different from what it did for previous generations. People still buy homes today (sales increased by 3.2% in May 2026, according to the National Association of Realtors), but they face higher hurdles, such as the exorbitant cost of living and soaring housing prices.

One way to overcome these hurdles is to buy a home with a partner. Yet, because younger generations (mainly Millennials and Gen Z) are either putting off marriage or skipping it altogether, homeowners are more likely to be unmarried.

A 2024 Zillow report shows that 63% of buyers share ownership of their home with at least one other person, but only half of them co-buy with a spouse. The rest prefer to share with a romantic partner, friend, or even a relative.

Splitting costs makes financial sense, but co-owners need clear agreements to avoid disputes if the relationship ends. Before signing the paperwork, Underwood Law, legal experts in dividing jointly owned property, recommends having an honest conversation about money, ownership, and what happens if life doesn’t go according to plan.

What It Means to Own Property With an Unmarried Partner

When hearing about unmarried couples that buy homes, the mind immediately goes to romantic partners, but this isn’t always the case.

The main issue is that U.S. property laws treat unmarried individuals as separate legal entities rather than a single, blended financial entity. If two people no longer want to be co-owners, they won’t benefit from the equitable distribution of assets that’s common for married couples.

On the plus side, combining two incomes and credit histories allows co-owners to qualify for a larger mortgage and split the high costs of a down payment, property taxes, and maintenance. Plus, instead of throwing money at rent, they build long-term wealth through home appreciation.

Home co-ownership can also offer tax advantages. For example, one partner may choose to itemize deductions (mortgage interest and property taxes) while the other claims the standard deduction, potentially maximizing the household’s overall tax savings.

The Real Estate Hostage Situation

No one likes to imagine a good relationship coming to an end, but life is unpredictable. Romantic partners break up, close friends drift apart, and even family members can have falling-outs.

Being tied to someone through a mortgage after the relationship ends may lead to the discovery that moving on emotionally is much easier than moving on financially. Things can get complicated if one person wants to sell and the other refuses. Unlike a divorce court, which systematically divides assets, there is no automatic legal mechanism to handle a breakup.

Misaligned intentions regarding property decisions can lead to a lengthy, expensive legal battle called a partition lawsuit to force a sale.

This situation can be avoided with a legal agreement between co-owners that outlines what happens if their interests no longer align or if one partner’s circumstances change drastically (loss of income, illness, or death).

But to put together this type of agreement, it’s important to have some honest, albeit uncomfortable, conversations.

Conversations to Have Before Searching For a Home

While it’s not unlikely for unmarried couples to buy homes, having honest, open conversations about finances, decision-making, asset division, and the future in general is still a touchy subject.

Expectations

What does each person envision this partnership to be?

What are the goals regarding homeownership?

What type of property are they hoping to buy, where, and why?

Is there a preferred location? Do each partner’s expectations align?

What’s the budget for the down payment and mortgage?

How will disagreements regarding what to buy, repair, or replace be handled?

These questions will help gauge desires and expectations as joint homeowners. These will serve as future frameworks for future agreements. Otherwise, this will only be a nice talk, with no power to enforce the terms should push come to shove.

Finances

Income (present and expected) and debt

Credit scores (they can impact loan terms or interest rates)

Savings that can go into the down payment, moving expenses, and closing costs

Monthly costs (mortgage, insurance, utilities) that each party is comfortable supporting

Financial goals now and for the future

How much to contribute monthly to the emergency fund

Who Applies For The Mortgage and Who Holds the Title

Pay attention: A name on the mortgage isn’t the same as ownership. The title determines who the owner is.

The mortgage is a financial contract with a lender. It is a promise to repay a loan. Being on the mortgage means being legally obligated to pay for the house, but it confers zero rights of ownership.

The deed is the physical legal document that transfers ownership, and the title is the legal right to use and own the property. Whoever is named on the deed owns the home.

If one co-owner qualifies for the loan (perhaps due to higher income or stronger credit), but both names are on the deed, that person is legally obligated to repay the full debt. Their partner owns half of the home, with zero loan obligations. That’s an imbalanced arrangement.

This distinction matters. Get a lawyer involved if there’s any doubt about who’s on the mortgage versus the deed.

Open Communication and A Solid Agreement

For many couples, buying a home can be a smart financial decision. Before signing on the dotted line, take the time to have the uncomfortable conversations.

All parties should be on the same page about money, ownership, responsibilities, and what happens if circumstances change.

Just as importantly, don’t rely on verbal promises or good intentions alone. A home is one of the largest financial commitments most people will ever make, so it’s worth protecting with a written co-ownership agreement drafted by a qualified legal professional.

Setting clear expectations from the start may feel awkward in the moment, but it can save both partners significant stress, expense, and conflict down the road.

This story was produced by Underwood Law and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.