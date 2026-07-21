Report finds more small businesses are carrying overdue invoices than last year

Late payments are up, the average balance owed is holding steady, and even customers who pay on time can leave businesses waiting. As QuickBooks shares below, new data shows where the money goes.

Follow the money: 5 pressure points in the payment cycle

For small business owners, getting paid is rarely a single moment. It’s a process: Send the invoice, wait on the customer, follow up, wait again, watch the payment come in, and then wait some more for the funds to actually clear. That wait can mean follow-up calls, delayed deposits, fees to access funds faster, and tough choices about what gets paid first.

The 2026 Small Business Late Payments Report draws on data from the Intuit QuickBooks Small Business Insights survey and the 2026 Business Ownership report to follow the money from invoice sent to payment received to funds available to use. The report shows friction at every stage, with small business owners absorbing the cost.

Nearly 3 in 5 businesses (59%) say at least some of their invoices are overdue by 30 days or more, up from 47% last year. Those waiting on unpaid invoices are owed an average of $17,700. And getting paid doesn’t close the gap: 49% of owners say standard payment processing times still create critical or moderate cash-flow problems after the customer has already paid.

This report covers five pressure points in the payment cycle, with data and context at each step.

1. Businesses are still waiting on money they already earned

More than half of small businesses have invoices sitting unpaid past 30 days. For many of them, that’s not a crisis. It’s just Tuesday. Nearly 3 in 5 businesses (59%) are in that position, up from 47% last year. And for 1 in 5 businesses (22%), it runs deeper than a few stragglers: At least 20% of their invoices are sitting unpaid past that 30-day mark.

Routine or not, the money still isn’t there, and it’s not an insignificant amount. The money waiting to come in averages $17.7K per business, roughly consistent with the $17,500 average in the 2025 Small Business Late Payments Report. The balance isn’t growing dramatically, but it isn’t improving either.

The wait often starts with the payment terms

Some of that wait is baked in from the start. Businesses that require immediate payment are nearly twice as likely to have no overdue invoices at all. Among businesses with no overdue invoices, 64% require immediate payment. Among those with overdue invoices, that drops to 34%.

Longer payment terms cut the other way. The more time a business gives customers to pay, the more likely those invoices are to go unsettled. More than half (55%) of businesses on net-30 terms have overdue invoices, compared to 26% of those on immediate terms.

Payment terms alone don’t explain every overdue invoice. Some industries and client relationships require extended terms, and even businesses that require upfront payment sometimes deal with late payers. But the pattern suggests that for many owners, the wait is structural. The clock starts running the moment terms are set.

2. One late payment can throw off the whole month

Overdue invoices are a known quantity: The money’s out there, and most owners have learned to expect the wait. What’s harder to plan for is the downstream effect. Nearly 2 in 5 owners (39%) say one late payment made it hard to cover payroll or bills in the past year.

It doesn’t take a big miss to cause problems

The breaking point is often smaller than you’d expect. More than 1 in 4 owners (27%) say a missed payment under $5,000 made it harder to cover payroll or bills, including 12% who say a late payment under $1,000 was enough to cause a strain. When margins are tight and the timing is bad, even a small gap can land hard.

The broader cash-flow picture confirms the connection: 51% of businesses with overdue invoices say cash flow is a problem, compared to 36% of those without. And for some owners, faster follow-up is part of the answer: 26% say their most useful digital tools help them chase and collect money owed on unpaid invoices faster.

3. Getting paid can still mean waiting

Even when a customer pays, the money isn’t always ready to use. ACH and card payments can take one to three business days to clear, and for owners already watching every dollar, that gap shows up fast. Nearly half of owners (49%) say standard payment processing times create critical or moderate cash-flow gaps.

The wait doesn’t just create stress. It pushes owners into decisions they’d rather not make. In 2025, processing delays caused 26% of surveyed owners to delay paying their own salary, 19% to take on debt or use a credit card they otherwise wouldn’t have, and 18% to pay a bill late and incur a fee or penalty.

Many owners pay extra just to access money they’ve already earned

When the pressure builds, a lot of owners pay to skip the wait. Nearly 3 in 5 (59%) reported paying for instant transfer or fast deposit in 2025. And for 15%, that’s routine. That’s a real cost on top of money that’s already earned and already owed. For owners dealing with overdue invoices, the pressure compounds: They’re waiting on customers to pay, and then waiting again for those payments to clear. It adds up fast.

Businesses with overdue invoices feel the squeeze more than most. Thirty-eight percent say they’ve grown more reliant on credit cards over the past year, compared with 21% of businesses without overdue invoices. For many, credit cards aren’t a financial strategy. They’re a gap-filler while the money catches up.

Payment speed is getting attention in Washington

The frustration small businesses feel around payment delays is becoming a policy conversation too. In April 2026, lawmakers introduced the Payments Access and Consumer Efficiency Act, or PACE Act, aimed at helping people send and receive money faster and with fewer fees by expanding access to Federal Reserve payment systems for qualified nonbank payment providers.

4. Late money in, late money out

A late payment doesn’t always stay where it lands. When a business is waiting on money, the contractors, suppliers, vendors, and creditors depending on it to pay them are often waiting too. Forty-two percent of businesses say outside pressures delayed payments they owed to others over the last quarter. The top reason: economic uncertainty and low demand.

Businesses with overdue invoices feel this more often and more acutely. Fifty-three percent say outside pressures delayed their own outgoing payments, compared to 26% of businesses with no overdue invoices.

The connection between incoming and outgoing is often direct. Among businesses with invoices overdue by 30-plus days, nearly 1 in 4 (24%) say delayed revenue or sales was the specific reason they couldn’t pay their own contractors, suppliers, or vendors on time. Late money in becomes late money out.

5. Manual work makes the scramble harder

Late payments from customers aren’t the only thing slowing money down. Internal processes can hold up outgoing payments too. Thirty-nine percent of businesses say internal challenges delayed payments they owed to contractors, suppliers, vendors, or creditors over the last quarter. Businesses with overdue invoices feel it more: 51% report internal payment delays, compared to 21% of businesses without overdue invoices.

The top culprit across the board: manual work. Manual processes are the number one internal reason for delayed outgoing payments, whether a business has overdue invoices or not.

Most businesses don’t have a fully automated bill-pay process

Nearly 3 in 4 businesses (74%) aren’t fully automated when it comes to managing and paying bills. When cash is already tight, manual approvals, reminders, bill matching, and record-keeping add friction to a process that doesn’t have much room for it.

Where owners see the most room for AI

Owners see real potential for AI in the parts of bill management that slow things down and create risk. The areas where they see the most opportunity: reminders to pay bills (40%), data entry (37%), spending insights (33%), fraud detection (32%), matching bills to the right expenses or payees (32%), cash-flow recommendations (29%), and making payments (28%).

One problem, not five

Overdue invoices, processing delays, credit card reliance, ripple effects, and manual processes are a chain rather than separate issues. Money gets stuck at one point and the pressure moves to the next.

For many owners, the workarounds are familiar. Follow up on the invoice. Pay the instant transfer fee. Put it on the card. Push back a vendor payment. But familiar doesn’t mean free. Every workaround has a cost, whether that’s a fee, a balance, a strained relationship, or just more time spent managing money instead of growing the business.

The data also points toward what helps: tighter payment terms, faster follow-up, and more automated processes are all associated with fewer overdue invoices and less cash-flow stress. The owners with the smoothest payment cycles aren’t necessarily bigger or better funded. They’ve just built fewer places for the money to get stuck.

Methodology

The Intuit QuickBooks 2026 Small Business Late Payments report draws on data from Intuit QuickBooks Small Business Insights, an ongoing quarterly survey of small business owners and decision-makers commissioned by Intuit QuickBooks. It has a total quarterly sample of approximately 5,000 respondents.

The report also draws on the Business Ownership in 2026 report, an online survey of 1,305 U.S. business owners commissioned by Intuit QuickBooks in December 2025. Respondents were adults 18 and over who identified as a sole owner, co-owner, or co-founder of a business with 0 to 250 employees.

This story was produced by QuickBooks and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.