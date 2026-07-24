How restaurants can increase value despite inflation

The environment for restaurant operators continues to shift quickly. Inflation has moderated from its peak, but remains structurally higher than pre‑pandemic levels, keeping pressure on food, labor, insurance, occupancy and other operating costs. In this environment, focusing on restaurant revenue growth and long-term restaurant value has become increasingly important as operators look for ways to strengthen profitability and remain competitive, Fifth Third Bank reports.

Consumers are still showing a strong interest in eating out, particularly at limited‑service, fast‑casual and experience‑driven brands. At the same time, consumer behavior has become more discerning, with spending increasingly split by income level. In many cases, higher‑income consumers are still spending and even trading up while lower-income consumers pull back.

Another factor restaurants need to watch closely is the relationship between grocery prices and menu prices. As of 2025, average restaurant menu prices have increased roughly 31% since February 2020, while grocery prices increased about 25% over the same period. This brings the relative value equation back into sharper focus for consumers.

Increase restaurant value beyond price

To win in this increasingly complex and competitive environment, restaurant operators will need to find ways to attract consumers beyond deals and discounts.

“One thing we continue to see is that value is perception, not just price,” said Jeff Poe, managing director and head of restaurant and franchise with Fifth Third Corporate and Investment Banking. “Consumers are willing to pay for indulgence, quality ingredients, speed, accuracy and experience when it’s executed consistently.”

Many of today’s strongest performers are brands that deliver a compelling value experience for the money. Companies such as Taco Bell, 7 Brew, Culver’s and Jersey Mike’s share common traits that support growth, strengthen profitability and contribute to higher restaurant valuation:

Clear menu authority

Speed and execution

Consistent experience

Strong culture and brand ethos

Ongoing menu innovation supported by digital and social engagement

For beverage‑led brands like 7Brew, the combination of price, drive‑through speed, customizable menu and an energetic, friendly experience has been especially effective.

What this means for M&A

For operators and brands considering growth, the takeaway is clear: Driving consumer traffic comes first. As restaurant operating costs continue to rise, businesses that deliver value to consumers in a disciplined, differentiated way are often better positioned to protect margins, strengthen financial performance and attract M&A interest.

“When strong operations, smart growth strategies and the right capital come together, that’s when we see the best outcomes,” said Charles Hurt, managing director and head of consumer M&A with Fifth Third Corporate and Investment Banking.

Moving forward for growth

Inflation continues to challenge the restaurant industry. Operators that establish menu authority, deliver compelling value without over‑relying on discounts and stay disciplined on execution are better positioned to grow and to remain attractive in an active M&A market.

This story was produced by Fifth Third Bank and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.