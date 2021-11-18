ABC-7 is hiring for an Administrative Assistant

KVIA-TV is hiring a Full Time Administrative Assistant. The position provides clerical and administrative support for the General Manager and Controller. Many of the duties are accounting and human resources related. Any experience in either field, is definitely a plus. This position is responsible for notarizing and sending invoices to clients. Involves a high degree of customer service, since you will also interact and assist clients and account executives with their accounts. A background working with Accounts Receivable is favorable. Strong computer skills are desirable since the position requires the use of Excel, Word, and broadcast traffic and sales software. The ideal candidate can be easily trained to use the specialized industry software. The Administrative Assistant is also responsible for ordering all station supplies, shipping and receiving, assisting in planning and arranging company meetings and functions, and providing tours to the public. In summary, the ideal candidate will possess outstanding organization, attention to detail, time management, customer service skills and must maintain a high degree of confidentiality on all sensitive information. The position performs minimal office reception duties, such as answering phones and routing calls to appropriate personnel. Please include a cover letter and tell us why you are the ideal candidate for this position. Applicants will be reviewed on Monday November 22, 2021. Employment is contingent upon the successful outcome of a background check and drug screening.

