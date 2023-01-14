Wind and rain on the way

EL PASO, Texas- ABC-7 has issued a First Alert for the impending wind and rain the Borderland is about to see on Sunday.

Saturday will be a great time to get what you need to do done because of the mild wind and highs in the low 70s.

Sunday though, things will change as winds pick up to around 20 miles per hour with gusts in the 50 miles per hour range.

The area will see a 10% chance of rain Sunday evening as well.

Those rain chances increase to 50% on Monday which will continue into Tuesday at around 60%.

Monday and Tuesday will see similar winds around 20 miles an hour with gusts around the 40 miles per hour range.

Wednesday we will begin to dry out though the gusts will continue to be in the 40 miles per hour range.