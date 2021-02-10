Andres Valle, weather anchor/ reporter

People of ABC-7

Growing up in San Diego, I was always fascinated with the different micro-climates that existed in the county. My eyes were always glued to every weather forecast and knew that's what I wanted to do when I grew up.

From the coast, valleys, mountains, and deserts I wanted to know how the weather was going to be.

Fast forward to my adult life...

I graduated from New Mexico State University with a B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communication. Go Aggies! During my time at NMSU, I was heavily involved with KRWG News 22, our student-run live news broadcasts that would air three times a week. There I got my hands-on experience in forecasting the weather, learning to produce and report. In addition, I worked for the NMSU Round-Up the online student newspaper as a features writer. There I got to produce videos, podcasts and go in-depth on stories that I couldn't do at News 22.

I joined KVIA in September of 2019 following my graduation and was offered a position as an Associate Producer. From there I was given the opportunity to fill-in on weather for Good Morning El Paso Weekend. By the time the year was over I was officially part of the GMEP Weekend team as StormTRACKer. I'm thankful for not only being able to fulfill my childhood dream of becoming a weatherman but learning the ins and outs of producing a newscast while occasionally being able to report stories in the Borderland.

When I'm not juggling my many jobs at the station, you can find me dancing at a music festival. Pre-pandemic I would average at least 8 festivals a year. Big lover of electronic dance music! I still live in Las Cruces and love going hiking in the Organs, supporting local restaurants and breweries, cooking, going to the gym, and catching the sunsets.

Feel free to drop me a note by email or social media to share story ideas, restaurant locations, the music you like, or just say to say hi and introduce yourself!