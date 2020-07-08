El Paso shatters daily-case record; 5 new deaths reported
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso county recorded 393 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began.
The Department of Public Health also announced five new virus deaths.
The death toll now stands at 144. There have now been 8,035 confirmed cases, of those 2,987 are considered active -- a new all-time high. There have now been 4,904 confirmed recoveries.
Hospitalizations also reached a new peak, increasing from 246 to 259. There are 75 patients in the ICU, and 29 people on ventilators..
For a complete look at the city's data, click here.
