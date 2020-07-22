9 new virus deaths reported in El Paso; hospitalizations reach new high

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Public Health announced nine new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday morning.

It's the second deadliest virus day El Paso County has experienced since the start of the pandemic. The record of 14 was set last week.

The death toll now stands at 196 in El Paso County.

The health department also reported 256 new cases. There are currently 3,859 known active cases. That's 178 fewer than the day before.

There have been 12,297 confirmed cases, with 8,242 reported recoveries.

Hospitalizations and the number of ICU patients reached new highs: 310 and 116 respectively. There are 46 patients on ventilators.

In the past seven days, on average, 16.28% of tests conducted in El Paso County have yielded positive results.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.