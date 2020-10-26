El Paso shatters record for new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations for 3rd time in 5 days

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced a record 1,443 new Covid-19 cases Monday. Hospitalizations also increased to 853, which is a new record.

Health officials also announced one new coronavirus-related death Monday, bringing the death toll to 576 in El Paso County.

El Paso has set a new record for daily cases and coronavirus hospitalizations three times since last Thursday.

There are currently 12,179 known active cases, which is also a new record. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been more than 40,000 confirmed cases in El Paso County, with 27,638 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.