El Paso County Judge orders 10 p.m to 5 a.m. curfew due to Covid-19 crisis
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego on Sunday afternoon ordered a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew daily due to El Paso's coronavirus crisis.
The curfew will be in effect for both the county and city starting Sunday night and continuing for two weeks. Law enforcement agencies will enforce the curfew along with the face mask requirement and other mandates, he said.
The judge said El Paso's sheriff, police chief and constables had all been directed to enforce the orders, which he indicated has the support of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
The one exception to the curfew is for those engaged in work involving essential services, Samaniego said. He also indicated that business not following existing health guidelines face the prospect of being shut down by authorities.
School districts have been advised they should postpone high school football and other sports events for the next two weeks, Samaniego said.
The judge made his announcement at a news conference where he declared that "all hospitals have reached capacity."
Earlier Sunday, El Paso topped 11,000 active virus cases as local hospitals experienced a 300% increase in patients.
Officials have also announced that the El Paso Convention Center will be converted into a makeshift hospital, with the federal government also sending aid.
Also this weekend, there was a state request made to use the old William Beaumont Army hospital to house non-Covid patients - and there was a plan put into place by local hospitals to airlift some patients to hospitals elsewhere in the state due to the lack of bed space.
Let’s see how much leeway the cops have in enforcing an unlawful curfew. What about people who work, they’re gonna have to pull over and prove where they work? They’ll have to have certain papers to be out after dark? You can’t stop people from visiting eachother no matter what time, it’s for nothing and will accomplish nothing. You can’t get put in jail and if you refuse to pull over they’re not supposed to pursue you
Nazi Germany all over again. And they call repubs the nazis. I wonder when the judge will order the burning of books in school he doesn’t like?
markturner will be jumping up and down singing happy happy joy joy. The communist bastard.
So face masks, social distancing and washing hands not working.
I guess we have a new Mayor and city council to dictate what the citizens didn’t vote for. I wonder what law in the CONSTITUTION he is following I wonder. And comadre turner thinks this is the right way to run a country. Well maybe in china but not here.