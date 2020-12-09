20 virus deaths, 381 new cases reported in El Paso; hospitalizations decline

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 20 new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday morning.

The death toll now stands at 1,077 in El Paso County.

Health officials also reported 381 new cases. There are currently 37,912 known active cases, a slight decrease from Tuesday.

Hospitalizations decreased from 665 to 634. There are 241 patients in the ICU, 18 fewer than Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 91,150 confirmed cases, with 51,513 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.