18 virus deaths, 531 new cases reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 18 coronavirus-related deaths and 531 new cases Thursday morning.

The pandemic death toll in El Paso County increased to 1,624

There were still 529 deaths listed as under investigation on Thursday. These are suspected Covid-19 fatalities that have yet to be confirmed, although historically the majority of suspected deaths end up being confirmed by health authorities.

The number of active cases decreased from 35,327 to 34,943.

As of Thursday morning there were 452 Covid-19 patients in El Paso's hospitals, 24 fewer than on Wednesday. The number of patients in intensive care decreased from 177 to 162.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 108,561 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 71,429 reported recoveries.

Complete El Paso health department virus data can be found at EPStrong.org.