Harvey Weinstein due back in court as a key witness weighs whether to testify at a retrial

Harvey Weinstein is expected back in court next week after the decision by New York’s highest court to overturn his rape conviction as a woman he was sent to prison for sexually assaulting said Friday she is considering whether she would testify at a retrial. Mimi Haley said she is still processing Thursday’s decision by the state Court of Appeals and is considering numerous factors, including the trauma of having to prepare for another trial and again relive what happened to her. Weinstein is expected to be back in Manhattan Supreme next Wednesday and prosecutors have said they expect to retry the case. Haley said the original trial was retraumatizing and grueling and exhausting, but she understands the case is important.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.