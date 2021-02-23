El Paso surpasses 2,000 virus deaths as hospitalizations decline

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- More than 2,000 people have now died as a result of Covid-19 in El Paso County in the 11 months since the virus first reached the Borderland.

The El Paso Health Department announced 22 new coronavirus-related deaths and 247 new cases Tuesday morning.

The pandemic death toll in El Paso County now stands at 2,014.

The number of known active cases decreased by 12 to 6,779.

Hospitalizations decreased from 368 to 360. There are 136 patients listed in the intensive care unit.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 122,066 confirmed cases in El Paso with 112,835 reported recoveries, although doctors caution that some recovered persons may still face ongoing health issues as a result of having been infected.

