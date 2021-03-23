El Paso Mayor voices support for Boulder and Atlanta communities grieving from the country’s latest mass shootings

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser released a statement Tuesday afternoon voicing support for the communities in Boulder, Colorado and Atlanta, Georgia. Both are now dealing with the pain and aftermath of the country's latest mass shootings.

"Our prayers are with the citizens of these communities as they deal with the effects of these senseless acts of violence," Oscar Leeser, El Paso Mayor said. "They will now begin the difficult process of trying to understand the nature of what happened and mourn the loss of their beloved community members."

Monday afternoon, authorities said a 21-year-old man opened fire at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado killing 10 people including a Boulder police officer.

The name of the 21-year-old suspect, who is in custody, was released but authorities have not yet disclosed a possible motive for Monday's bloodshed.

"El Paso dealt with a similar devastating action in 2019, and I can tell you there is no way to understand this type of hatred," Leeser said. "Violence spurred by hate and racism is too prevalent in recent times. We stand in solidarity and support, and we will always encourage empathy and kindness in our communities."

The Boulder shooting came less than a week after another gunman opened fire at three different massage parlors near Atlanta, Georgia. Eight victims were killed, six of the victims were Asian women.

Authorities said they are still investigating the motive in the killings, and that the suspect claimed to investigators that the shooting wasn't racially motivated.

The shootings have led to renewed calls for change from gun reform advocates.