County discusses I-10 Deck Park Plaza proposal for downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Commissioners discussed a proposal Thursday from the Paso Del Norte Foundation to cover the stretch of downtown I-10 from the Santa Fe St. bridge to the North Campbell St. bridge with a deck plaza and park.

The plan follows the concept of Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, Texas where the city covered a section of the Woodall Rodgers Freeway with a park and plaza.

There are numerous designs for the El Paso deck plaza. One plan proposed multiple athletic fields and courts, as well as a concept with areas for music events.

Commissioner Carlos Leon seemed in favor of the concept saying, "What a legacy to leave for my grandchildren to enjoy."

The park is being proposed to be located within precinct 2 of the county, which is represented by Commissioner David Stout.

During the meeting Thursday, Stout voiced concern regarding the possible displacement of people living in the area but did appreciate the economical opportunity it could bring to the downtown area.