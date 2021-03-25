Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 1:48 pm

County discusses I-10 Deck Park Plaza proposal for downtown El Paso

Location of the I-10 Deck Park Plaza concept from the El Paso County Commissioners agenda
El Paso County Commissioners meeting agenda
Location of the I-10 Deck Park Plaza concept from the El Paso County Commissioners agenda

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Commissioners discussed a proposal Thursday from the Paso Del Norte Foundation to cover the stretch of downtown I-10 from the Santa Fe St. bridge to the North Campbell St. bridge with a deck plaza and park.

The plan follows the concept of Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, Texas where the city covered a section of the Woodall Rodgers Freeway with a park and plaza.

There are numerous designs for the El Paso deck plaza. One plan proposed multiple athletic fields and courts, as well as a concept with areas for music events.

Commissioner Carlos Leon seemed in favor of the concept saying, "What a legacy to leave for my grandchildren to enjoy."

The park is being proposed to be located within precinct 2 of the county, which is represented by Commissioner David Stout.

During the meeting Thursday, Stout voiced concern regarding the possible displacement of people living in the area but did appreciate the economical opportunity it could bring to the downtown area.

El Paso / News

Wil Herren

Wil Herren is an ABC-7 reporter who covers both news and sports.

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content