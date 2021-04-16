El Paso nears 2,500 virus deaths, 130 new cases reported

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced three new coronavirus-related death and 130 new cases on Friday morning.

El Paso County's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,494, with 67 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths being investigated by the health department.

There are 2,492 known active cases, which is 35 more than Thursday.

There are 169 Covid-19 patients in El Paso hospitals, which marks an decrease of 11. There are 52 patients in the intensive care unit.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 132,038 confirmed cases in El Paso with 126,920 reported recoveries.

