Khalid’s Christmas surprise: greets El Paso students, teachers with toy giveaway

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso native and R & B star Khalid surprised students and teachers at Vista Del Sol Elementary School with an in-person appearance and toy giveaway.

The Great Khalid Foundation, named after the artist, donated brand new, wrapped toys to each student. The foundation chose the school based on Principal Cynthia Velasquez's essay. The Foundation said Velasquez instills in her students and faculty the mantra "be kind to yourself and one another."

After being introduced, Khalid led the crowd of students in a cheer. He asked students to repeat after him, "Thank you, teachers!" After leading the students on a countdown, the crowd of students complied, screaming Khalid's words back to him.

The giveaway was part of the Foundation's 'Christmas with Khalid' program.