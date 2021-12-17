Brief lockout at Canyon Hills Middle School lifted following reports of a weapon spotted near campus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canyon Hills Middle School was briefly placed on lockout early Friday morning.

An EPISD spokesman said it was done as a precaution following "reports of a sighting of a weapon near campus."

The district alerted parents of the situation via text.

The text stated that EPISD police were on site investigating and patrolling. The lockout was lifted at around 9:15 a.m. after district police determined there was not a threat.