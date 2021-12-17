Brief lockout at Canyon Hills Middle School lifted following reports of a weapon spotted near campus
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canyon Hills Middle School was briefly placed on lockout early Friday morning.
An EPISD spokesman said it was done as a precaution following "reports of a sighting of a weapon near campus."
The district alerted parents of the situation via text.
The text stated that EPISD police were on site investigating and patrolling. The lockout was lifted at around 9:15 a.m. after district police determined there was not a threat.
Comments
1 Comment
So, if I drive by a school with a gun in my car and someone sees it, will everyone go ballistic and lock down the school? PS, I do this about once a week on the way to the gun range. Back in the day, some of the best squirrel hunting to be found was behind the Jr. High School I attended in Florida. We would take our .22 rifles and ammo and leave them in the Vice-Principals office, pick them up after school and go hunting until dusk. Can’t do that any more! LOL