Authorities confirm Bob Saget is dead at 65

By
today at 5:57 PM
Published 5:46 PM

ORLANDO, Florida - Television star Bob Saget has died at 65, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The actor and comedian became a household name in the late 1980s and early 1990s when he starred as Danny Tanner in Full House. He also hosted America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.

First reported by TMZ, Saget was found dead Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Hotel security reportedly found the star dead in his room.

"Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," tweeted the sheriff's office.

He was scheduled to perform several comedy shows in Florida this month.

Saget's reported death has not yet been confirmed by authorities or his family.

