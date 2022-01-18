El Paso man found with gunshot wound near Red Sands

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 33-year-old man was found in the desert near Red Sands in the far eastern part of the county with a gunshot wound.

It happened on Sunday. Deputies were called out to a home on the 15600 block of Montana before 10 p.m. that night for a welfare check.

ABC-7 is working to learn the condition of the victim. The Sheriff's Office did not say if it has any suspects.

This is a developing story.