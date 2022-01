HORIZON, Texas (KVIA) -- Horizon fire crews battled a large blaze at a home early Friday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on the 700 block of Ascencion Street.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said no one was hurt.

A fire fighter on scene told ABC-7 it took crews about two hours to extinguish the flames. It's unclear what caused the fire. The incident remains under investigation.